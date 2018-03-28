Performance Oklahoma: OKC Philharmonic Classics 6

Alexander Mickelthwate Joyce Yang

German born conductor and music director of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra Alexander Mickelthwate returned to conduct the OKC Philharmonic in his second concert as the music director designate, offering a symphonic scherzo titled Mothership by American composer and friend Mason Bates, the Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op 55, "Eroica" of Ludwig van Beethoven and the Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op 43 by Sergei Rachmaninov, that performance featuring guest pianist Joyce Yang, the Classics 6 program offered on Saturday March 3rd in the Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre at the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City.

This program airs Saturday, March 31st, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.