Performance Oklahoma: OKC Philharmonic Classics 1

Conductor Joel Levine, founder and music director of the OKC Philharmonic leads the orchestra in the season opening concert marking 29 years of performances on Saturday, September 16th at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City, the program also featuring guest pianist Richard Goode in Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Concerto No. 20 in d minor, K 466 and two works showcasing the orchestra, the Invitation to the Dance by Carl Maria von Weber in the Berlioz orchestration and the Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Op 73 of Johannes Brahms. Maestro Levine talks about the program, shares his thoughts about starting his final season as the Philharmonic’s music director and looks back at the development of the orchestra since 1988.

This program airs Saturday, October 14, 2017, 8pm on KWTU Classical 88.7 HD-1.