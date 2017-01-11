Performance Oklahoma - Homage to Franz Schubert!

Continuing this week with Part II of a special encore series marking the start of the new year and featuring performances of masterly music by Franz Schubert from past programs, we’ll hear baritone Nathan Gunn and his wife and pianist Julie Gunn, violinist Gregory Lee and pianist Amy I-Lin Cheng, pianist Vladimir Feltsman, the Miró Quartet, mezzo soprano Sasha Cooke and pianist Anna Polonsky. Perhaps the only great native Viennese composer, Franz Schubert's gifts had been most notably expressed in song, his musical settings so able to integrate completely words and music. But his talent for melody was always evident in his other compositions which also show striking harmonic and tonal effects, though these innovations remained unknown for many decades. In this week's program, we’ll enjoy six songs, the Fantasie for violin and piano, the G-flat Major, Op 90 No. 3 Impromptu for piano and one of the late string quartets, the String Quartet No. 15 in G Major, D 887 with performances coming from Armstrong Auditorium, the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble, Oklahoma City University's Distinguished Artist Series and the OK Mozart International Festival.

This program airs Saturday, January 14th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.