Performance Oklahoma: Hermitage Piano Trio

Chamber Music in Oklahoma

Descended from the Russian musical tradition, the US based Hermitage Piano Trio is distinguished by its exuberant musicality, interpretative range, and sumptuous sound. In the same way that St. Petersburg’s venerable Hermitage State Museum represents the essence and history of Russia while also using its collection to embrace and promote cultures from around the world, the Hermitage Trio celebrates its Russian ancestry while incorporating classic European works and contemporary American commissions. Appearing as the guest ensemble of Chamber Music in Oklahoma on Sunday, November 13th of 2016 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City, the Trio offered a program featuring the Trio Pathetique in d minor by Mikhail Glinka, the Trio No. 2 in e minor, Op 67 by Dmitri Shostakovich and the Trio in e minor, Op 90 "Dumky" by Antonin Dvořák. Violinist Misha Keylin offers insightful remarks to the gathered audience and is joined by cellist Sergey Antonov and pianist Ilya Kazantsev in this beautiful and powerful program.

This program airs Saturday, April 7th at 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.