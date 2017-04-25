Performance Oklahoma: Classics 7 - OKC Philharmonic

The OKC Philharmonic welcomed conductor Vladimir Kulenovic and violinist Chloë Hanslip for the 7th Classics concert of the orchestra’s 28th season, presented on Saturday, March 25th at the Civic Center Music Hall in downtown Oklahoma City. The final of six projected programs presenting guest conductors auditioning for the position of music director, to succeed the Philharmonic’s founder maestro Joel Levine, the program features Ms. Hanslip in the violin concerto in e minor, Op 64 by Felix Mendelssohn as well as two works for orchestra, the Coriolan Overture, Op 62 by Ludwig van Beethoven and the Symphonic Dances Op 45 of Sergei Rachmaninov.

Vladimir Kulenovic is the Music Director of the Lake Forest Symphony on Chicago’s North Shore. Concluding four seasons as Associate Conductor of the Utah Symphony and Opera, Maestro Kulenovic has also served as assistant conductor with the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and held posts as the Resident Conductor of the Belgrade Philharmonic in Serbia, as well as the Principal Conductor of the Kyoto International Music Festival in Japan.

The young British violinist Chloë Hanslip has established herself as an artist of distinction on the international stage, making her concerto debut in 2002 when she was 15 at the BBC Proms and the following year in the US, now performing regularly with orchestras and conductors at leading venues across the UK, Europe, the US and the Far East.

In Memory of Rick Rogers 1952-2017

The broadcast of Classics 7 is offered in memory of Rick Rogers, accomplished musician, teacher and writer, Fine Arts Editor for the Daily Oklahoman for many years, active supporter and fan of Classical KUCO and my dear colleague and friend. Rick's enthusiasm for the OKC Philharmonic's guest conductor series this season make this, the final concert of that series the perfect broadcast in which to remember him; his always perspicacious previews, reviews and conversations dearly missed. ~Kimberly Powell This broadcast airs April 29, 2017 at 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.