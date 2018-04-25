Performance Oklahoma: Chamber Music in Oklahoma

The Dover Quartet

Recently named the Cleveland Quartet Award winner, and awarded the coveted Avery Fisher Career Grant, the Dover Quartet has become one of the most in-demand ensembles in the world. With its burnished warmth, incisive rhythms, and natural phrasing, the Quartet’s distinctive sound has helped confirm its status as “the young American string quartet of the moment” ( writes the New Yorker). Presented in the fourth concert this season by Chamber Music in Oklahoma on Sunday, March 25th the ensemble offered a program featuring the String Quartet in D Major by Arnold Schoenberg, the String Quartet No. 15 in d minor K 421 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the String Quartet No. 2, Op 15 by Alexander von Zemlinsky, the three composers and works with fascinating connections between them; Schoenberg and Zemlinsky first friends and later brothers-in-law, and composers who developed distinctive compositional styles and techniques central to the 20th century avant garde, yet emerging organically from the Viennese classical tradition embodied in the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Brahms.

This program airs Saturday, April 28th, 8pm on Classical 88.7 HD-1.