Performance Oklahoma - Chamber Music In Oklahoma

"Every so often a performance leaves us in awe of its loving sophistication, its attention to the finest details of balance and expression" writes the Dallas Morning News about the Jupiter String Quartet! Now in their 13th year of making music as an ensemble, the Quartet appeared as the guest ensemble on Sunday, March 13th, presented by Chamber Music in Oklahoma on the series' fourth concert of the season, the program featuring the Quartet No. 11 in f minor, Op 95 "Serioso" of Ludwig van Beethoven, the Quartet No. 1 "Metamorphoses Nocturnes" by György Ligeti, and the Quartet No 1 in e minor, "From my Life" by Bedřich Smetana.

We'll enjoy an encore broadcast of this program featured on Performance Oklahoma last Spring as well as a performance of the Piano Trio No. 3 in a minor, Op 26 by Edouard Lalo as performed by the Gryphon Trio who appeared in the final concert of Chamber Music in Oklahoma's 56th season!

This program airs on Saturday, December 31st, 8pm on KWTU 88-7 HD-1.