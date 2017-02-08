Performance Oklahoma - Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble Concert 3

In the third concert of their 14th season, the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble offered a program featuring chamber works with voice by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Edward Knight and works for violin, clarinet and piano by Alexander Arutiunian and Bela Bartok. “From far, from eve and morning and yon twelve-winded sky, the stuff of life to knit me blew hither: here am I." That verse of AE Housman opens the second song of On Wenlock Edge by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Vaughan Williams setting six poems from Housman's first and most enduring collection A Shropshire Lad in 1909. Presented on Tuesday, January 17th at St. Paul’s Cathedral in downtown Oklahoma City, Tenor Andrew Ranson joined Brightmusic Society instrumentalists to offer the work as well as Curve of Gold, a cycle of five songs on poems by American lyrical poet Sara Teasdale, set by Edward Knight for the ensemble in 2010, the work taking its title from verse in the final poem Barter. Bookending the concert: the Suite for Violin, Clarinet and Piano by Alexander Arutiunian to open, the Suite written in 1992 for the Verdehr Trio by the composer revered for his Armenian folk inflected pieces and Béla Bartok's virtuosic Contrasts to close, the work written as a trio for himself, violinist Joseph Szigeti and jazz clarinetist Benny Goodman to play together in 1938.

This program airs Saturday, February 11th, 8pm, on Classical 88.7 HD-1.