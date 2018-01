Even in the extreme cold, people line the parade route for Tulsa’s 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade. Carmen Pettie is the event organizer. She says there are 300 or more entries in the parade and hundreds of participants. Hundreds more, if not thousands, line the parade route to watch, even in the freezing cold weather.

Pettie says the Tulsa Parade is the third largest in the country and the largest in the region. The theme this year is ’50 years later and the dream still lives’.