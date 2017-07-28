Patti Bown On Piano Jazz

As the swinging pianist in the Quincy Jones Orchestra, Patti Bown (1931–2008) kept the music moving. In honor of her birthday on July 26, Piano Jazz remembers Bown with this encore from the early years of the program. Bown joins host Marian McPartland to talk about the role of women in jazz. She presents her rendition of John Coltrane's "Giant Steps" and shares her Swahili love song "Oh My Darling, How I Love You."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 1980.

SET LIST

"I Love You More Today than Yesterday" (Upton)

"Giant Steps" (Coltrane)

"What Am I Here For" (Ellington)

"G'wan Train" (Bown)

"Gone with the Wind" (Albert, Young)

"Oh My Darling, How I Love You" (Bown)

"Someday My Prince Will Come" (Morey, Churchill)

"I Can't Get Started" (Duke, Gershwin)

"Boogie Woogies" (Bown, McPartland)

"There'll Never Be Another You" (Weir)