Oklahoma’s non-violent, low risk offenders may soon be offered a work release program. The Oklahoma Department of Correction’s Board heard about such a plan at yesterday’s meeting.

The goal of the program is to ease the overcrowding at Oklahoma’s prisons. Officials say the lock-ups right now, are at 108% of capacity.

Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh has said in the past that Oklahoma is setting on a powder keg, because prisons are understaffed and antiquated.