OSBI Takes the Lead in Another Oklahoma Police Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says law enforcement officers in Tishomingo fatally shot a man who was using his vehicle to ram a patrol car.

The OSBI says two Tishomingo officers and a Johnston County deputy were responding to a family violence call Tuesday night when 39-year-old Justin Monjay rammed the patrol car.

The agency says Monjay continued to push the car backward and the two officers and the deputy opened fire. Monjay was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The two officers were treated for minor injuries while the deputy was not injured. Their names have not been released.

All three on are on paid leave pending an OSBI investigation into the shooting.