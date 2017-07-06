OSBI Investigating after Deputy Shoots Man in Sallisaw

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a 45-year-old man has died after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in Sallisaw.

OSBI agents say Jamie Huskey was wanted for questioning about a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in Fort Smith, Arkansas, Wednesday. Sequoyah County sheriff's deputies located him inside a Sallisaw restaurant about 2 p.m.

Investigators say officers were in close contact with Huskey when he fired one shot from beneath a table. One of the officers fired back, mortally wounding Huskey. He was transported to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The OSBI says several of its investigators are on the scene collecting information and evidence. A report on the shooting will be presented to the district attorney, who will decide whether the shooting was justified.