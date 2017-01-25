Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

The Origin and Development of Mr. Sherlock Holmes: "Arthur and Sherlock" by Michael Sims

By 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1
  • Aired on Wednesday, January 25th.
    Aired on Wednesday, January 25th.

"Come along now, Watson! The game is afoot!" On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're discussing none other than Sherlock Holmes with the writer and editor Michael Sims, who is the author of (among other books) "The Story of Charlotte's Web," which both The Washington Post and The Boston Globe chose as a Best Book of the Year. Sims speaks with us about his newest book, a nonfiction work entitled "Arthur and Sherlock: Conan Doyle and the Creation of Holmes." As was noted of this book in The New York Times Book Review: "With all the brilliance of Sherlock himself...Sims' magnificent work of scholarship isn't a birth-to-death biography of Conan Doyle but a more specific investigation...[which] reads something like a superhero origin story.... Sims, the author of books on E.B. White and Henry Thoreau, is himself an ingenious investigator. Among his most intriguing explorations is his teasing out of not just Conan Doyle's personal history but the history of the detective story itself." And further, from a starred review in Kirkus: "Sims' story effectively retells the story of the young Doyle as something of a Holmes himself, someone who could persuade readers that 'seeming clairvoyance beyond the limits of direct knowledge was possible in the real world.' The author's deeply researched but reader-friendly take on Doyle and Holmes fits nicely along recent books by Michael Dirda and Barry Grant, and it stands, like Samuel Rosenberg's centrifugal book 'Naked Is the Best Disguise' (1974), as a work of literature all its own. Even the most learned of Baker Street Irregulars will enjoy Sims' look at the making of Sherlock Holmes."

Tags: 
Sherlock Holmes
British Literature
Popular Culture
Film
Television
Public Television
Mystery Fiction
BBC
Detective Stories
London

Related Content

A New Novel of Fairy Tales and Deep, Dark Fears: "The Girl in the Red Coat" by Kate Hamer

By Mar 22, 2016

On this installment of ST, we speak with the British writer Kate Hamer, whose first novel has recently appeared here in the U.S. to widespread acclaim. "The Girl in the Red Coat Hardcover" was published stateside last month, at which time Amazon named it a Best Book of February 2016. In doing so, a critic for Amazon noted: "It's every parent's nightmare: Beth, a single mother, takes her 8-year-old daughter, Carmel, to a local festival for some fun and frivolity and she vanishes. What follows is an unusual and terrifying journey for them both.

"Lists of Note: An Eclectic Collection Deserving of a Wider Audience" (Encore Presentation)

By Jan 5, 2016

(Note: This show originally aired earlier this year.) On this edition of ST, an engaging chat with Shaun Usher, a writer, researcher, and blogger based in the UK. Usher tells us about his latest book, which he edited and compiled: "Lists of Note: An Eclectic Collection Deserving of a Wider Audience." Hailed in the British press as "beautiful and immensely satisfying" (The Observer) and as "1. Splendid. 2. Addictive. 3.

StudioTulsa Book Critic Nancy Pearl Names Some Terrific Books to Give (or Request!) for the Holidays

By Person: Rich Fisher Dec 8, 2015

Today's ST is a replay of a show from two weeks ago, which was preempted by a presidential press conference. For this edition of our program, we check in with our longtime book reviewer, Nancy Pearl, for a few page-turning gift suggestions. (With the holidays fast upon us, it's entirely worth pointing out that one can never really go wrong with a good book....) A well-known librarian, now retired, who began appearing on our show back when she lived in Tulsa -- in the early 1990s -- Nancy is also a bestselling author, literary critic, and book editor.

Benedict Cumberbatch On Alan Turing's Awkwardness And Sherlock's Sex Appeal

By editor Jan 21, 2015

It's been a good year for Benedict Cumberbatch. The English actor has earned an Oscar nomination for his starring role in the film The Imitation Game, and he's won critical acclaim — and a big following — for his performance on TV's Sherlock.

Benedict Cumberbatch Lifts Above Biopic Formula In 'Imitation Game'

By Nov 25, 2014

Major studios once churned out scores of great-person biographical pictures. But now you rarely see them except during awards season. They're prime Oscar bait. The new Stephen Hawking biopic, The Theory Of Everything, is a perfect specimen. It's a letdown, finally, but Eddie Redmayne is amazingly tough. He captures the fury inside Hawking's twisted frame.

A Bit Of Sherlock Holmes In Every TV Detective

By editor May 4, 2012

American television is crammed with super-observational, socially-maladjusted detectives who solve crimes with the help of a more normal partner. They are all clones of Sherlock Holmes — who is coming back to American TV on Sunday.

Meet the British Author and Screenwriter Anthony Horowitz (of Alex Rider and Sherlock Holmes Fame)

By Jan 8, 2014

Our guest on ST is Anthony Horowitz, the prolific English novelist and screenwriter who creates a range of different works in the mystery/suspense/thriller genre. He might be best known for his young adult adventure stories known as the Alex Rider series, all of which feature the eponymous teenage spy (who's saved the world on several different occasions). The tenth and final Alex Rider book has just been published --- it's called "Russian Roulette," and Horowitz tells us all about it on today's show.

At 76, Actor Ian McKellen Embodies An Older Sherlock In 'Mr. Holmes'

By editor Jul 20, 2015

Copyright 2015 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

Transcript

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

'Sherlock' Star Benedict Cumberbatch: Show's Last Season 'Really Freudian'

By Nov 4, 2014

When I sat down with Benedict Cumberbatch to talk about Sherlock, the first thing on his mind wasn't exactly the show.

"I'm really worried about those Sherlock fans, because they have been here, probably, for a while," Cumberbatch says to his assistants, asking them to tell a small clutch of fans waiting outside the hotel where we were meeting that he would stop by to see them soon.