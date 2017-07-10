Order Restored at Oklahoma Private Prison

Authorities say hundreds of inmates rioted at an Oklahoma federal prison, taking two guards hostage and refusing to return to their cells.

Caddo County Sheriff Lennis Miller says the riot started late Sunday at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton after a fight broke out in a yard. He says 150 inmates, some armed with baseball bats and iron pipes, were involved.

The Florida-based prison operator, The GEO Group, Inc., says about 400 inmates caused a disturbance in two yards. Here is a statement sent to KWGS by GEO Vice President Pablo Paez:

“In the evening of July 9th, a group of approximately 400 inmates engaged in a disturbance in two separate recreation yards at the Great Plains Correctional Facility. The Facility immediately notified the Federal Bureau of Prisons and local authorities, and correctional staff mobilized quickly to secure the Facility and ensure the safety of all staff, inmates, and the public. At the outset of the disturbance, two correctional staff were initially unable to leave one of the recreation yards but were securely escorted out promptly thereafter. As a result of the prompt and immediate actions taken by the Facility’s staff supported by onsite Bureau of Prisons staff and local law enforcement agencies, the Facility was secured with no serious injuries to either staff, inmates, or law enforcement personnel. A thorough review of the incident is currently underway in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and all appropriate local authorities. The Great Plains Correctional Facility would like to extend its gratitude to all local law enforcement agencies who responded promptly to help secure the Facility, including the Caddo County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Canadian County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Hinton Police Department, the Hydro Police Department, the Geary Police Department, and the Binger Police Department.”

Miller says authorities used pepper spray and stun grenades to corral inmates into a soccer field and an exercise yard. The hostages were freed and uninjured. The riot ended early Monday.

Miller says no officers were hurt, but that some inmates were taken to hospitals with unspecified injuries.