Opposition Grows to Fallin's Sales Tax Proposal

Thirteen more rank-and-file Republican legislators have announced their opposition to Gov. Mary Fallin's plan to expand the existing state sales tax to dozens of services that are currently exempt.

A news release Tuesday from the Oklahoma House says 27 House and Senate members have publicly said they are opposed to Fallin's sales tax proposal.

The state faces a budget shortfall of nearly $880 million and Fallin has proposed expanding the sales tax, along with increases in the tax on cigarettes and motor fuel.

The Republican governor reiterated Tuesday that broadening the number of services being taxed could lead to an overall reduction in the sales tax rate or a reduction in other state taxes, like the individual income tax. Her plan calls specifically for eliminating the corporate income tax and the state sales tax on groceries.