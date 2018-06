With OPEC agreeing to increase oil production, you would think that would push down oil prices here.

“Not so” says Gasbuddy.com oil analyst Patrick Dehann. He says the production increase is not enough to impact domestic oil or gasoline prices

The price of oil has been on a steady climb since last Friday. Oil is now trading in the $69 a barrel neighborhood.

The average price of regular unleaded in Tulsa is $2.46 per gallon.