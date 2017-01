A 66-year-old woman is dead following an morning crash on Highway 20. The wreck was between Highway 75 and Collinsville about 7:30 this morning.

Law enforcement reports the woman was killed when the car she was driving was hit head-on by a pick-up that had crossed the center line.

The woman was dead at the scene. The male driver of the pick-up was rushed by air ambulance to the hospital.