OKPOP Director Jeff Moore Describes the Newly-Announced Design of This Upcoming Structure

The long-awaited Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture (or OKPOP) is our topic on today's StudioTulsa. The design of the downtown Tulsa building that will house this museum has jus been announced. The structure will be on Main Street, across the street from the Cain's Ballroom, with construction to begin in the fall of this year. As was reported recently by KWGS News: "The three-story, 52,500-square-foot building's exterior will be made up of black steel, gray brick, glass, video boards, and silver and gold metal panels. There's a subtle nod [in the building's design] to a famous Tulsan's one-of-a-kind 1954 Fender Stratocaster...." Our guest, who fills us in on all the details, is the OKPOP director, Jeff Moore.