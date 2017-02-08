Okmulgee Sheriff: 4 Dead in Murder-Suicide

Authorities are investigating what deputies say is an apparent murder-suicide that left four dead in northeastern Oklahoma.

The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the agency received a call Tuesday morning "reporting the deaths of several family members" at a home in Morris.

Deputies discovered the bodies of a man, a woman and two children inside the home.

The sheriff's office says it appears there was some kind of disturbance that resulted in an "apparent triple murder and suicide."

Authorities didn't release the names of those killed because other family members had not been notified of the deaths.

The office says deputies aren't seeking any suspects in the deaths.