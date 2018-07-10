Oklahoma's U.S. Senators Want Timely Vote on Kavanaugh's SCOTUS Nomination

Oklahoma's U.S. senators are praising President Donald Trump's pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy and calling for a swift vote.

In a statement, Sen. Jim Inhofe said Judge Brett Kavanaugh is respected and well-qualified.

"Judge Kavanaugh has shown a commitment to upholding the Constitution and respecting judicial restraint. He has a strong history of decisions that respect religious liberty and the Second Amendment and has been a leader in ensuring the court respects the limit of executive authority, especially as it relates to environmental regulations," Inhofe said.

Sen. James Lankford said the pick seems to be "a good choice on its face," adding his colleagues will draw their own conclusions as they review Kavanaugh's legal writings and qualifications over the coming weeks.

"What I’m really looking forward to is two months of talking about the role of the Constitution and the role of the court. Is the court all about having another legislature that can kind of pick what the law — what they want it to say, or are they really a group that’s bound by the law and bound by the Constitution to be able to determine, 'Here’s what it actually says, and if we’re going to change it, let’s go through the legislative process to be able to do that,'" Lankford said on MSNBC.