Oklahoma's First Flu Death of the Year is Reported

Oklahoma has the first flu death of the year. Tulsa County still leads in the number of flu related hospitalizations this season with 11, but the first flu death occurred in Johnston County in southern Oklahoma in the past week. Kaitlin Snider with the Tulsa Health Department says we’re just reaching the height of the flu season so it isn’t too late to get a shot.

The state health department reports 54 cases of flu hospitalizations so far in Oklahoma this season, with the only death in Johnston County. Oklahoma County is second behind Tulsa County with eight hospitalizations reported.