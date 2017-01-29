Oklahomans Among Least Educated

A consumer finance site has ranked Oklahoma No. 41 of the most educated states.

The analysis by WalletHub used 11 criteria to make the findings in its 2017 Most & Least Educated States study. Factors included percentage of adults with at least a high school diploma and gender gap in educational attainment.

Massachusetts scored 80.65 of a possible 100 points to top the analysis. West Virginia finished last.

The Oklahoman reports the state's best placements were No. 16 in the number of students enrolled in top universities per capita and No. 19 in the difference between the percentage of female and male bachelor's degree holders.

But the analysis shows only 24 percent of adults have a bachelor's degree and only 8 percent have a graduate or professional degree.