Oklahoma School Districts to Get Choice Between ACT, SAT

Oklahoma's state school superintendent says every public school district will be able to choose between the ACT and the SAT college entrance exams for high school juniors this spring.

The Tulsa World reports administering the test this spring will be optional, but it is strongly encouraged so schools can be prepared for next year when students' scores on one of the exams will likely determine whether the state considers them proficient.

Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said Tuesday that access to both the ACT and the SAT gives a pathway to post-secondary education for all Oklahoma public school students.

The state's new academic standards and overhaul of the A-F school accountability system are designed with a greater emphasis on college and career readiness.