Oklahoma Revamps School Assessments, Accountability System

New assessments and a school accountability system in Oklahoma has led to the omission of a U.S. history state test in the upcoming school year and high school juniors taking a new science test.

The Tulsa World reports that educators were told about the changes that will delay test score results and school report cards at the recent Oklahoma State Department of Education's annual conference called EngageOK.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister says the Oklahoma State Department of Education and content officials are developing a new U.S. History assessment that more accurately reflects the breadth and scope of the subject to better prepare students for college and their careers.

Todd Nelson, senior executive director of teaching and learning at Union Public Schools, says the test change won't alter his district's instruction plans.