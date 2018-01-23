Oklahoma Opioid Commission Issues Final Report, Recommendations

The Oklahoma Commission on Opioid Abuse presented its final recommendations Tuesday to combat painkiller addiction in the state.

Several recommendations will require action by the legislature: passing a Good Samaritan law for cases of overdose, criminalizing fentanyl trafficking, mandating electronic prescribing, setting prescribing limits, requiring drug companies and medical clinics to register with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, creating a drug death review task force, and imposing a tax on drug makers and sellers.

Senator AJ Griffin said she expects action from lawmakers.

"You know, legislators are people, too, and there isn’t an Oklahoman left whose family has not been impacted by this problem," Griffin said.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said he wants lawmakers to work on legislative recommendations soon.

"Getting these recommendations out of the way before you get into the 11th hour of the legislature would be my priority, and that’s what I think we’re going to be expressing to the Speaker and the Pro Tem, is, 'Let’s get this stuff done,'" Hunter said.

The commission's report says the 10 percent tax it’s recommending to fund addiction treatment should be imposed on manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of opioid painkillers. Early estimates say such a tax could bring in up to $17 million dollars a year.

The proposal comes from Republican Rep. Tim Downing, who hopes drug companies won’t fight the state on it, should it pass.

"It’s narrow. This isn’t a tax against all pharmaceuticals. It’s not a tax against the pharmaceutical industry," Downing said. "It’s a tax on the specific product that is causing the deaths of Oklahomans in our state, and we’re asking them, 'Please help us fund the treatment for this.'"

There is already progress on other, nonlegislative recommendations, such as giving all first responders Naloxone. Hunter has an agreement to put the overdose reversal drug in the hands of his agents.

Some recommendations, like requiring ongoing education for all drug prescribers in the state, will require agencies or boards to change rules. Others, like getting law enforcement agencies and hospitals to use a mapping program in order to reveal addiction hotspots, will require cooperation from those entities.