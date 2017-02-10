'Oklahoma Moves Up to Third Place in State Rankings for Wind Power'

The latest market report from the American Wind Energy Association comes as lawmakers start discussions over the future of state incentives for wind generation “and the possibility of a new tax on wind production proposed by Gov. Mary Fallin,” The Oklahoman’s Paul Monies reports.



Oklahoma added almost 1,200 megawatts of wind capacity in the last three months of 2016 as it leapfrogged California to take third place among the states for wind capacity.

Among the new wind farms starting operations at the end of the year was Duke Energy Renewable’s 200-megawatt Frontier Windpower project near Blackwell.

