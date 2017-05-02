Oklahoma Makes the Top Ten in Most Gambling-Addicted States

Americans lose roughly $100 billion dollars a year through gambling. A new study of all 50 states shows where gambling addiction is most prevalent, and Oklahoma ranks high in several categories. Jill Gonzalez is a top analyst with WalletHub. She says Oklahoma ranks 7th overall in the list of most gambling addicted states.

Oklahoma is tied for first in casinos per capita, second in gaming machines per capita, ranks high in illegal sports gambling, and is 11th in the percentage of adults with gambling disorders.