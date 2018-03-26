Oklahoma House Passes Teacher Raises and Funding to Pay for Them

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed a slate of tax increases Monday night intended to fund a teacher pay raise and potentially stop a teacher walkout set to begin April 2.

An amended second special session measure, House Bill 1010, places an additional $1 tax on a pack of cigarettes, raises gasoline taxes 3 cents and diesel taxes 6 cents per gallon, sets the gross production tax at 5 percent for the first 36 months, and implements a $5 per night hotel and motel occupancy tax. The House passed it 79–19, making HB1010 the first tax increase to pass from the floor since 1990.

Votes against the bill came from Republicans opposed to any kind of tax increase.

"I think we've got almost $1 billion in tax exemptions we give away, corporate welfare," said Rep. Bobby Cleveland. "Not even touching it. Let's tax the people, but let's do it at night. Let's do it at night so they don't know."

Sallisaw Republican Rep. John Bennett, another opponent, said there's a teacher shortage across the country, not just in Oklahoma.

"Money is not the No. 1 issue. Maybe if we spanked our kids at home a little bit better with a paddle and made 'em mind and be good kids, then teachers wouldn't have it so hard in the classroom," Bennett said.

Bartlesville Republican Rep. Earl Sears, a former appropriations and budget committee chairman and a yes vote on HB1010, told his colleagues on the floor he still supports efforts to weed out waste in state government.

"But to tell you there's $400 or $500 or $600 million is gonna roll out of these programs is just ludicrous," Sears said. "So, where I want to go with is these taxes we have before us — no one wants to raise taxes. And I really don't get beat up back home, but when they do ask me, when I walk them through it, they go, 'That makes sense.'"

Bill author Rep. Kevin Wallace said lawmakers' constituents sent them to the capitol to do the hard work of putting Oklahoma on a better path forward.

"Tough votes, tough decisions. Is it the bill I truly want? No, I don't there's a single member in here that would say that. But is it a bill that delivers what we need? It is," Wallace said.

The House also passed measures capping itemized state income tax deductions at $17,000 and allowing tribes to offer ball and dice games in their casinos.

All told, the measures are expected to bring in an additional $565.5 million next year, of which lawmakers will be able to appropriate $484.3 million.

That funding can go toward teacher raises of 16 to 18 percent depending on experience, public school support staff raises of $1,250 and state employee raises of $750 to $2,000 depending on their current salaries. Lawmakers passed bills late Monday night approving those pay increases.

The effort was well received by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

"These measures finally ensure Oklahoma’s dedicated, hard-working public schoolteachers receive well-deserved, competitive pay. In addition, the bills provide desperately needed resources for textbooks and support staff who perform vital services for our students," Hofmeister said in a statement. "We know that increased teacher pay is not a cure-all for our state’s crippling teacher shortage, but it would solidly put us on track to retain our committed educators and recruit new teachers to the profession."

Oklahoma State School Boards Association supported the House's action as a good start.

"Investing in education isn’t a one-time event, and this plan must be only the beginning of a new chapter for supporting public education in Oklahoma," OSSBA Executive Director Shawn Hime said in a statement. "Schools need funding to hire back teachers to help reduce class sizes. They also need resources to better equip classrooms, provide more educational opportunities for students and offer much-needed health and mental health support services."

The Oklahoma Education Association remained committed to a teacher walkout.

"April 2 is still on. Our ask is still our ask. The House is considering a number of bills tonight that could be a step in the right direction," read a statement posted on the OEA Facebook page. "We’re still asking for a complete package, including funding for years 2 and 3. More details as they become known."

The revenue and pay raise bills were among 11 measures the House passed Monday night in a meeting of the legislature's second special session. All bills now go to the Senate.