Oklahoma House Democrats Will Host Budget Meeting Ahead of Revenue Bill Challenges

Oklahoma House Democrats will host a public meeting on the state budget Aug. 3.

With some late-session revenue measures facing legal challenges, they want to negotiate a contingency plan.

"We have some concerns that if any of these court challenges with the Supreme Court come to fruition and they get thrown out that that's going to leave a hole in the already very tight budget," said Rep. Steve Kouplen.

Around $317 million could be lost if those revenue measures, including a per-pack cigarette fee and a sales tax on motor vehicle sales, are struck down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court. That would likely make a special session necessary. Rep. David Perryman said the Democratic Caucus wants to have a plan ready to go.

"Because if we wait until the special session's called, there's nothing to say that we would make any more headway then we did back during the session itself," Perryman said.

Perryman said Democrats will again propose undoing gross production and income tax cuts.

Oral arguments on the revenue bill challenges will be Aug. 8. Kouplen said while a sudden loss of revenue would be a new problem, budget woes are not.

"I've been there for nine years and have slowly watched the budget erode to all of our core agencies. It's got to the point now that it's, in my opinion, past critical," Kouplen said.

All members of the Oklahoma legislature are welcome at the meeting, which will be in the House chamber of the state capitol Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. Perryman said a portion will be dedicated to public comment, though people wishing to speak should call 405-557-7401 by 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 to get on a list.