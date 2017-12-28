Oklahoma Executions are Still on Hold

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma, a state with one of the busiest death chambers in the country in recent decades, will enter its third year without an execution in 2018 while prison officials and state attorneys fine tune its procedure for putting condemned inmates to death.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said last week he was planning to meet with top prison officials and that he expected more clarity on the state’s new lethal injection protocols “in the next two or three weeks.”

“We need to feel some urgency, but we also need to get it done right,” Hunter said. “I’d say both of those things are equally important.”