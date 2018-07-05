Oklahoma Easier on Speeders, Reckless Drivers Than Most States

Compared to other states, Oklahoma isn’t very tough on speeders and reckless drivers.

In fact, just Texas is easier on them, according to a WalletHub analysis of state laws and other information.

Oklahoma’s maximum fines for reckless driving convictions lag behind other states’. Several states also have a mandatory license suspension of one to three months for reckless driving.

"In Oklahoma right now, it’s nothing. So, all of those things could become a little bit more strict, hopefully, make a safer place for Oklahomans to be driving in," said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said speed is a factor in around one-third of fatal crashes.

"Not only does it cost lives, it costs money. The annual economic cost just to the society of speeding-related crashes is upward of $40 billion," Gonzalez said.

Oklahoma tied with Mississippi in WalletHub's rankings. Delaware ranks as the strictest state.

AAA Oklahoma’s Mark Madeja said the highway patrol is doing the best it can to cut down on reckless driving and speeding through targeted enforcement, but they’ve been shorthanded for awhile.

"You know, operating with around 780 troopers when they’re allotted for 950, and they point out that, you know, if you don’t have people out there enforcing the laws, there are probably going to be less citations written," Madeja said.

One consequence that does hit Oklahoma speeders hard is higher insurance rates. On average, they go up almost 28 percent after one ticket.