Oklahoma Congressman Confirms Re-election Run in 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma congressman says he plans to run for re-election for the state's 5th Congressional District in 2018 despite rumors to the contrary.

Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell said on Wednesday that he has been raising money for re-election to a third term in Congress after a question-and-answer session at the Oklahoma City Economic Roundtable on the Oklahoma City University campus.

Russell accused Democrats of spreading rumors to increase donations.

The Oklahoman reports that none of the three Democratic candidates running for Russell's seat have suggested publicly that they're running for an open seat or against someone other than Russell.

Federal Election Commission reports show the Russell raised more than $137,300 between January and the end of June.