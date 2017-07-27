Oklahoma Charter Schools Sue Over State Funding Inequities

The Oklahoma Public Charter School Association is suing the state Board of Education over inequities in funding.

The Okahoman reports that the suit filed this month is requesting that "funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities."

Public schools are funded through several local, state and federal sources. Charter schools are mainly funded through state aid.

The association argues that charter schools are receiving hundreds of dollars less in state-issued funding than public schools.

Shawn Hime is the executive director of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. He says that while he understands the tough financial situation all schools face, he believes the funding formula is working as intended.

The education board is expected to discuss the matter in a private meeting Thursday.