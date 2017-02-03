Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits Concerned about Legislation to Allow Political Activity

A resource center for Oklahoma nonprofits raises concerns over the movement to allow political activity by tax-exempt organizations.

Similar U.S. House and Senate measures would accomplish President Donald Trump's stated goal of destroying the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits nonprofits from political activity for or against particular candidates, to allow churches broader political involvement.

"Nonprofits tend to advocate on issues and not necessarily on people, and we would like to continue to see that, as it really gives us a level playing field, it keeps nonprofits fairly neutral and it keeps us above the political fray," said Daniel Billingsley with the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits.

The center is talking to Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford, who introduced the Senate measure. The Johnson Amendment has been on the books for more than 60 years.

"It's not going to be good for nonprofits, the boards, the staff, just because it increases the chance that it puts people in a bad political situation," Billingsley said.

One worry is if nonprofits’ political activity restrictions are lifted, donors will decrease or stop giving as punishment.

"We are concerned that other donors might even increase gifts to encourage nonprofits to stray away from their own mission or programs to endorse candidates," Billingsley said.