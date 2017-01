At least one Oklahoma industry has a 'beef' with President Trump’s trade policies. The President has canceled the Trans Pacific Partnership and wants to renegotiate The North American Free Trade Agreement or NAFTA.

That makes the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association’s Mike Kelsey very nervous. Kelsey says Mexico and Canada are big importers of Oklahoma beef.

He also says the beef industry was looking forward to the TPP because they felt it would open new Asian markets to Oklahoma beef.