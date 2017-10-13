Oklahoma Capitol Going Dark for Nearly 10 Days

The Oklahoma state capitol is closed for repairs starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Workers are tackling an overhaul of the building’s electrical system as part of the $245 million renovation project. Manhattan Construction Project Manager Amanda Gossard said with the voltage they’re dealing with, there’s no way to safely do the work with any power on.

"That's why you have to completely shut down the power to do the work," Gossard said. When we do turn on the switches, when we do test them, the electricians and the OG&E servicemen will be suited up in outfits that are specially made to resist any sort of arc flash that may occur."

Workers won’t be dragging their feet for those nine and a half days the power is off.

"What we're looking at is working somewhere in the ballpark of 1,100 man hours over the course of five to six days," Gossard said. "We will have two shifts continuously, so we'll work 24 hour shifts to make it go as quickly as possible."

Eelectricians will be working around the clock so the building can reopen the morning of Oct. 23.

"This is quite a bit more intricate than just flipping off a switch in your house or turning off your breaker. Just the process of shutting down the power to the building we anticipate to take a couple of hours," Gossard said.

The state fire marshal said no one can be in the building during the work because the lack of electricity is a hazard in case of a fire. Anyone who is not a worker on the renovation project will not be allowed into the capitol — that includes lawmakers working to fill a $215 million budget hole.