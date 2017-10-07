Oklahoma Bomb Plot Foiled

An Oklahoma City man faces charges of threatening to blow up a temporary employment agency while referencing the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

Police say 29-year-old Chris Jackson was arrested Thursday on warrants of making a bomb threat, threatening an act of violence and violating Oklahoma's computer crimes act.

Oklahoma City police Capt. Bo Mathews says the company fired Jackson Wednesday and that he later sent text messages saying he would bomb the agency's offices. Mathews says one text intimated that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's attack would pale in comparison to Jackson's.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Jackson has an attorney.

Earlier this week, police arrested another man they say threatened to shoot people in Oklahoma City and San Antonio in a manner similar to the Las Vegas attack.