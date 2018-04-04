Oklahoma Attorney Seeks Adult Sentence for Accused Teens

A prosecutor with the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office requests a judge sentence four former high school football players as adults in a sexual assault case, if they are found guilty.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Adams requested a pretrial hearing Tuesday so a judge can consider possible adult sentences for the Bixby High School students. The students are accused in a 16-year-old's September rape at the former superintendent's home. They've pleaded not guilty to second-degree rape by instrumentation.

Adams' motion comes after defense attorneys requested their clients be certified as juveniles rather than youthful offenders. That request would cause the case to be dismissed and refiled in the Tulsa County District Court's Juvenile Bureau.

Defense attorney Paul DeMuro calls Adams' motion "disgraceful."

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court April 17.