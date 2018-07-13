Oklahoma Aquarium Offering Chance to Dive With Their Sharks

Now’s your chance to dive with one of the most dangerous species of shark in the world.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is offering an all-expenses-paid trip for one lucky, certified scuba diver to don a 45-pound chain mail suit and jump into the bull shark tank right here in Jenks.

"We have the only collection in the U.S., and we have the largest collection in the world. We have 10 on exhibit and seven in back of house, and we collect our own sharks," said aquarium CEO Kenny Alexopoulos.

Bull sharks are one of the most dangerous sharks in the world, but Alexopoulos said don’t let that deter you.

"We want to change the perception of sharks, and if you can dive with one of the most dangerous sharks in the world and see relatively how docile they are when you’re diving with them, I think it’s a good thing," Alexopoulos said.

Again: Entrants must be certified scuba divers. Entry forms are at the Oklahoma Aquarium website. The drawing is Thursday, and the dive will happen between July 20 and 24.

Bull sharks are found in warm shallow waters across all oceans of the world. They live up to 16 years in the wild, grow from 7 to 11.5 feet and weigh anywhere between 200 and 500 pounds.