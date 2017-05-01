Oklahoma AG says Emergency Price Stabilization Act in Effect

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says the state's Emergency Price Stabilization Act is in effect in all 77 counties after severe storms prompted Gov. Mary Fallin's to issue a statewide emergency declaration.

Hunter said Monday the price-gouging statute prohibits increases of more than 10 percent for the price of goods and services following an emergency declaration. It also allows the attorney general to file charges against those engaged in price gouging.

The act will remain in effect for 30 days after the governor's declaration has expired. The act is in effect for another 180 days for charges for repairs, remodeling and construction.

Fallin declared the state of emergency on Saturday after a storm system brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and snow to the state. The declaration lasts for 30 days.