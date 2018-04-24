Oklahoma is 2018's 10th Most Gambling Addicted State

With a proliferation of lotteries and casino gambling, Oklahoma has become one of the most gambling friendly states in the country. On the other hand, a new study shows the state is the tenth most gambling addicted. We’re tied for first in casinos per capita and second in gaming machines. With the ninth highest percentage of adults with gambling disorders, WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez says we could do better with treatment, more gambling counselors and programs like Gamblers Anonymous are needed.

Oklahoma also ranks 13th in the number of gambling related arrests. With more Vegas style games soon being allowed in Oklahoma, Gonzalez doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing. She says it should reduce the amount of ILLEGAL gambling in the state and bring in revenue.