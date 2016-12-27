OKC Police Investigating Death of 24-Year-Old Woman

Authorities are investigating after a 24-year-old woman was found dead in an Oklahoma City home.

Oklahoma City police say Julian Kaye Price was found dead Monday morning at a home on North Lindsay Avenue. Police say Price's cause of death is not yet known but the case is being treated as a homicide.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man who was in the home at the time on a complaint of first-degree murder. Police did not say whether Price and the man knew each other.

Authorities say the investigation is still in its early stages and that anyone with information should call police.