Ohio State Fair Ride Malfunction Kills One Person, Critically Injures Others

Originally published on July 26, 2017 9:16 pm
One person was killed and five people critically injured Wednesday evening when they were ejected from a ride at the Ohio State Fair.
Columbus fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the "Fire Ball" malfunctioned and some of the riders were thrown off. Video posted online appears to show part of the ride detaching before people drop out of their seats to the ground.
Gov. John Kasich has ordered all rides at the fair shut down until they can be inspected.
