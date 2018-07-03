Officer-Involved Shooting at Midtown Tulsa QuikTrip Sends Two to the Hospital

A traffic stop at a midtown Tulsa QuikTrip on Tuesday afternoon led to an officer-involved shooting that sent two to the hospital.

According to police, two officers pulled over a gold Dodge minivan for having a tag that didn’t match a little before 2 p.m. Once the driver stopped at QuikTrip at 4950 S Harvard Ave., police said he wouldn’t follow the officers’ orders.

When backup arrived and officers used less-lethal force to get the man out of the minivan, TPD Officer MacKenzie said he opened fire, and the officers shot back.

"The driver was shot once or maybe twice, we’re not 100 percent sure on that right now. We have one officer that was shot in the leg. He’s expected to be OK. They were all transported to the hospital," MacKenzie said.

The officers who stopped the minivan are members of TPD's gang unit.

"The two original officers that stopped the car are part of the gang unit. I don’t believe this was a target of any sort. The tag just didn’t match the vehicle," MacKenzie said.

After returning fire, MacKenzie said officers gave the man first aid. He is reported to be in serious condition.

No one involved has been identified. No one else at the busy gas station was hurt.

"We do have some other vehicles that were hit here at the gas pumps. The officers that — I believe — that shot were on the driver’s side of the vehicle," MacKenzie said.

A woman who was in the minivan is being questioned, and a dog in the minivan was taken by animal control.