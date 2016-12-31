Officer Arrested for Sex Offense With Minor

State investigators say a Blanchard police officer honored two weeks ago by the governor for saving a woman's life has been arrested for an alleged sex offense involving a minor.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 30-year-old officer Jordan Jones was arrested on complaints of solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. McClain County Sheriff Don Hewett says Jones was booked into the jail Thursday night and released on bail about an hour later.

Formal charges haven't been filed, and jail records don't indicate if Jones has an attorney.

Blanchard Police Chief Stacey White said in a statement the OSBI investigation was initiated against two of his officers. White wasn't available for comment.