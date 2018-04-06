OEA: Walkout Ends if Lodging Tax Repeal Vetoed, Capital Gains Bill Passed

The Oklahoma Education Association said Friday afternoon the teacher walkout is not ending yet.

OEA President Alicia Priest called on Gov. Mary Fallin to veto the bill repealing a $5 hotel/motel tax and on the House to take up and pass a measure ending the capital gains tax break.

"And those things will allow for the walkout to end," Priest said.

Republican leaders have said the capital gains deduction is off the table as part of their caucus’ deal to pass last week’s revenue package, which included a gross production tax increase.

The OEA's demands were in contrast with a statement from the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, which praised educators for their activism and lawmakers for their actions over the past week.

"My hope now is local communities will begin a serious conversation about the need for children to return to class so they can finish the school year strong and ensure all of the dedicated employees in our schools can continue to be paid," OSSBA Executive Director Shawn Hime said.

The actions the OEA is calling for would result in an estimated $170 million in additional revenue for the state. Priest said it does not need to be earmarked for public schools.

"We need funding for public education, and we need to fund our core services. We're not going to be pit against one another," Priest said.

Many districts, including Tulsa Public Schools and Union, have announced they will be closed again on Monday.