O-Dot Issues Winter Road Update

Patchy fog across portions of south-central Oklahoma is limiting visibility for motorists and potentially can form patches of ice on roads and bridges. Combined with remaining slick and hazardous areas from Friday's snow, motorists are advised to reduce speed and plan extra time to reach destinations this morning.

With temperatures remaining well below freezing this morning, driving conditions remain severe in many areas with snow-packed highway lanes, center lines and shoulders. Crews continue to treat slick and hazardous areas in eastern, southeastern, central, western and northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle.

I-35 remains slick and hazardous in portions of central Oklahoma, and motorists are cautioned to reduce speed on ramps and bridges. I-40 remains snow-packed, slick and hazardous in central Oklahoma.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day as temperatures are forecast to climb back above freezing.