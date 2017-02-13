Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Now at Philbrook -- "Lusha Nelson Photographs: Celebrity, the Forgotten Man, and 1930s America"

By 27 minutes ago
  • Aired on Thursday, February 9th.
    Aired on Thursday, February 9th.

On this edition of ST, we welcome two curators from the Philbrook Museum of Art to our show. Catherine Whitney and Sarah Lees tell us about "Lusha Nelson Photographs: Celebrity, the Forgotten Man, and 1930s America," which will be on view through May 7th of this year. As noted of this fine show at the Philbrook website: "Nelson (Latvian-American, 1907-1938) was a promising young staff photographer who worked for Condé Nast Publications from 1932 to 1938 and ran in prominent photography circles with the likes of Edward Steichen and Alfred Stieglitz. Best-remembered for striking, modern portraits of American celebrities and elegant fashion photography, Nelson also pursued documentary photography before his untimely death.... This exhibition celebrates Philbrook’s acquisition of thousands of photographs by Nelson and the rediscovery of this little-known talent in this first-ever, one-person exhibition. The range of Nelson's work is broad and offers dazzling views of American life, from Wall Street and Coney Island to circus sideshows and sanitariums."

Tags: 
Philbrook Museum of Art
Photography
Photojournalism
Fame and Celebrity Matters
Hollywood
New York City
American History
American Culture
Popular Culture
Vanity Fair Magazine
Art
American Art
Modern Art

Related Content

"Native Fashion Now" at the Philbrook Museum of Art

By Oct 19, 2016

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we learn about "Native Fashion Now," a traveling exhibition on view at the Philbrook Museum here in Tulsa through January 8, 2017. Our guest is Christina Burke, the Curator of Native American and Non-Western Art at Philbrook, who tells us how this show thoroughly and engagingly blends cutting-edge/modern-day fashion with classic Native American iconography/imagery. And further, per the Philbrook website: "Visitors are invited to explore the rich and surprising realm of contemporary Native fashion.

Getting to Know Scott Stulen, the New Director of the Philbrook Museum of Art

By Aug 25, 2016

On this installment of ST, we welcome Scott Stulen, the newly arrived Director of the Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa. Formerly, Stulen was the Curator of Audience Experiences and Performance at the Indianapolis Museum of Art (IMA); he officially joined the staff at Philbrook earlier this week.

"Going to Ground," an Exhibit by the Acclaimed Artist Susanna Coffey, at the Alexandre Hogue Gallery

By Nov 2, 2016

On this edition of ST, we speak with the well-regarded contemporary American painter and artist, Susanna Coffey, who is currently speaking/teaching at the University of Tulsa as a Ruth Mayo Memorial Distinguished Visiting Artist.

"Hard Times, Oklahoma, 1939-40: The Documentary Photography of Russell Lee" at Philbrook

By Aug 21, 2014

On this edition of our show, we welcome back Catherine Whitney, the Chief Curator and Curator of American Art at the Philbrook Museum of Art here in Tulsa, who tells us all about a small but impressive photography show currently on view at the museum. "Hard Times, Oklahoma, 1939-40: The Documentary Photography of Russell Lee" will run through October 26th. Beginning in 1936, Lee worked alongside Walker Evans, Dorothea Lange, and others as part of the government-sponsored Farm Security Administration, which was a New Deal program created by FDR.

Encore: 'La La Land' Invokes Nostalgia For 1930s Hollywood

By editor Jan 9, 2017

NPR's Audie Cornish talks to director Damien Chazelle about his latest film, La La Land, which is a modern version of 1930s Hollywood musicals. This story originally aired on Dec. 9, 2016 on All Things Considered.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

Once The Stuff Of Jazz Legend, 1930s Recordings Are Finally Out

By editor Dec 8, 2016

In 1938, Ella Fitzgerald sang her first big hit, "A-Tisket, A-Tasket," for a national audience on CBS Radio. Now, a global audience has access to this performance again — thanks to the discovery and restoration of the Savory Collection, a legendary private trove of nearly 1,000 recordings that haven't been heard by the general public since the 1930s. The National Jazz Museum in Harlem acquired them in 2010, and today they're beginning to make their way to a new generation of jazz fans.

Did The Great Recession Bring Back The 1930s?

By Jul 11, 2012

The long economic downturn that began in late 2007 came to be known at the Great Recession –- the worst period since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Even though both events were momentous enough to earn the word "great" as a modifier, they really are not comparable, according to recent research by economist Mark Vaughan, a fellow at the Weidenbaum Center on the Economy at Washington University in St. Louis.

"Buffalo Bill's Wild West Warriors: Photographs by Gertrude Käsebier" at Gilcrease

By Nov 22, 2013

On this edition of ST, we are discussing a soon-to-open exhibit at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa, "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Warriors: Photographs by Gertrude Käsebier," which will go on view Sunday, November 24th. Our guest is Michelle Delaney, director of the Consortium for Understanding the American Experience at the Smithsonian Institution.

"Mississippi Eyes: The Story and Photography of the Southern Documentary Project"

By Jul 22, 2014
Photo by Matt Herron

Fifty years ago, in 1964 -- during what would come to be called Freedom Summer in the American South -- a young photographer named Matt Herron, who'd recently relocated to Mississippi from the North (with his wife and kids) in order to work on civil rights issues while also shooting photo-stories for Life, Look, and The Saturday Evening Post, put together a group of talented photographers that was known as the Southern Documentary Project.