Nonwhites Now Majority in Oklahoma Schools

For the first time in state history, nonwhite students collectively make up the majority of total enrollment in Oklahoma public schools.

The Oklahoman reports that enrollment data released Thursday shows nonwhite students now account for 50.6 percent of the total enrollment. Nearly 700,000 students attend Oklahoma public schools.

White students continue to still be the state's largest single ethnicity, however the overall white student population in Oklahoma declined by almost 4,000 students from the 2015-2016 school year. Hispanic enrollment, representing Oklahoma's second largest single ethnicity, increased by more than 4,000.